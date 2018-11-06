Demi Lovato Is 'Grateful' On Election Day In First Photo Since Rehab

She has since been spotted out and about in Los Angeles and has been seen on multiple outings with clothing designer Henri Alexander Levy.

The two took in a meal together at famed Beverly Hills eatery Matsuhisa over the weekend, holding hands across the dinner table in photos obtained by TMZ.

While the future of her treatment plan has yet to be made public ― reports indicated that Lovato was expected to stay in rehab for several months ― her mother, Dianna De La Garza, recently revealed the singer is 90 days sober and committed to her recovery.

“I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” De La Garza said. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, and there are no shortcuts.”