Demi Lovato Fans Put On Show After Hospitalized Singer Is Forced To Cancel

Demi Lovato had to cancel her performance in Atlantic City this week after a reported drug overdose, so fans held one of their own.

The pop star was scheduled to perform at the BeachFest concert series on Thursday, but is still recovering after being taken to the hospital on Tuesday. She is reportedly in stable condition.

On Thursday, Lovato’s fans ― also known as “Lovatics” ― gathered on the boardwalk to support the singer and hold an impromptu performance. The crowd sang a number of Lovato’s songs, including “Sober.”

Lovatics gathered together to sing Demi Lovato’s emotional single “Sober” in Atlantic City where she was originally scheduled to perform today 💗 pic.twitter.com/9M9ZIJ1nhs — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) July 27, 2018

The song, which the singer released in June, is particularly relevant now. In it, Lovato sings:

Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore

And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor

To the ones who never left me

We’ve been down this road before

I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore

Demi fans at Kennedy Plaza put on impromptu @ddlovato concert #acpress pic.twitter.com/DHuhgm6SWA — Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) July 26, 2018

Lovato, who celebrated six years of sobriety in March, has been public about her ongoing battle with addiction.

Fans on Twitter had nothing but love and support for the 25-year-old star.

Today we had a bittersweet but amazing day in Atlantic City singing for Demi. Over 60 Lovatics joined together on stage to show our unconditional support. Love you @ddlovato and we wish you the best 💗 pic.twitter.com/oilJX8dCT8 — P e r i ➳ TODAY for Demi (@hayIani) July 27, 2018

i have chills watching all of your videos from atlantic city. that's what we needed. a gathering of lovatics, all celebrating demi in a hard time of need. today was the fun, heartwarming break we needed. — ㅤㅤㅤ (@justhavefaithx) July 27, 2018