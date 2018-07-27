Demi Lovato Fans Put On Show After Hospitalized Singer Is Forced To Cancel

Demi Lovato had to cancel her performance in Atlantic City this week after a reported drug overdose, so fans held one of their own.
The pop star was scheduled to perform at the BeachFest concert series on Thursday, but is still recovering after being taken to the hospital on Tuesday. She is reportedly in stable condition.
On Thursday, Lovato’s fans ― also known as “Lovatics” ― gathered on the boardwalk to support the singer and hold an impromptu performance. The crowd sang a number of Lovato’s songs, including “Sober.”
The song, which the singer released in June, is particularly relevant now. In it, Lovato sings:
Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore
And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor
To the ones who never left me
We’ve been down this road before
I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore
Lovato, who celebrated six years of sobriety in March, has been public about her ongoing battle with addiction.
Fans on Twitter had nothing but love and support for the 25-year-old star.