Demi Lovato Brings Florida Shooting Survivors On Stage During Tour

Demi Lovato kicked off her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour on Monday by honoring survivors of the mass shooting that took place at a Parkland, Florida, high school earlier this month.

The singer, who has been an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and resources, welcomed a group of survivors to the stage before launching into the inspirational ballad “Warrior” during a concert in San Diego, California.

“On February 14, one of the worst mass shootings in American history took place. These students were in school that day,” Lovato said.

The former Disney star encouraged the crowd to donate to the CAST Foundation, a nonprofit offshoot of the CAST Centers, which Lovato owns and which provide support for people struggling with mental health disorders and addiction.

“Let’s come together as Lovatics, as people,” she said, asking fans to help raise funds for mental health support for the people of Parkland. “This isn’t about politics. It’s about community.”

Through her foundation, Lovato is also offering free therapy and counseling to concertgoers before each stop on the tour.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Survivors of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, joined Demi Lovato on stage for the first night of her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour.

Lovato chartered a private jet to bring the students from Florida to California, People reports.

“It was such an honor to meet them and hear their courageous stories,” she said in a statement before the show. “I want to make sure their voices are being heard and we can provide them with the mental health and post-trauma care they need.”

Lovato also took photos with the survivors backstage.

still in shock! thank you so much for everything @ddlovato you and your team are so sweet and supportive❤️ pic.twitter.com/td1a69nO7V — Sam deitsch #NEVERAGAIN (@samdeitsch) February 27, 2018

currently on a private jet thanks to @ddlovato and get to meet my childhood idol which is crazy because if it was any normal week i’d be getting ready for school tomorrow. Can’t wait to be back at school but i can’t wait even more to meet demi!❤️ — Sam deitsch #NEVERAGAIN (@samdeitsch) February 26, 2018

Lovato appeared on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday to explain why she reached out to the the teens after the shooting and invited them to her show.

“Seeing something that disturbing is just painful to watch,” she said. “My heart goes out to them.”