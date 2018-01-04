Demi Lovato Felt Insecure, But Posted This Bathing Suit Photo Anyway

Demi Lovato might not always feel as confident as her hit song suggests, but that isn’t stopping her from living her best life on a beach somewhere.

While the East Coast of the U.S. get pounded by heavy snow, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer escaped to the warmth for some sand and sun. On Thursday, Lovato posted a photo of herself frolicking on a beach in a one-piece black-and-white-striped bathing suit.

“So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” she captioned the photo.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes,” she continued. “Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life.”

Lovato has long been open about her struggles with an eating disorder ― something she shares with both her mother and grandmother ― and sought treatment in 2010 to deal with “emotional and physical issues.”

She’s been on the path to self-acceptance since then, dropping body-positive anthems and encouraging her legions of fans to discard toxic beauty standards.

In October, she shared side-by-side photos of herself with her followers on Instagram. One photo is from what looks like her Disney Channel days, when the star says she experienced bullying. The photo had the caption, “Recovery is possible.”

In her powerful YouTube documentary “Simply Complicated,” released last year, Lovato opened up about relapsing in the wake of her breakup with actor Wilmer Valderrama. The couple announced their split in June 2016.

“When I do have moments when I slip up, I feel very ashamed,” the pop star said.

“I don’t want to give it the power that it controls my every thought, but it’s something that I’m constantly thinking about,” she continued. “Body image, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I could be eating next, what I wish I didn’t eat, you know, it’s just constant.”

