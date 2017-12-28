Demi Lovato Is Already Cool For The Summer In Plunging Cherry Swimsuit

Move over, winter, Demi Lovato is ready for swimsuit season.

As a large portion of the country faces freezing temperatures this New Year’s Eve weekend, the singer is looking cool for the summer. Lovato posted a mirror selfie of herself donning a plunging cherry one-piece swimsuit via Instagram on Wednesday night.

“In ❤️ with this bathing suit... 😌🍒💋,” she wrote in the caption.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Dec 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

The 25-year-old seems to be donning Solid & Striped’s Michelle cherry-print one-piece, available for $168 at Barneys New York and other retailers.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer hasn’t let winter weather prevent her from making some daring fashion choices and showing some skin.

Earlier this month, Lovato showed up at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball red carpet in Florida wearing a black lace bodysuit with a denim jacket and matching denim chaps.