Demi Lovato Says She's 'A New Person' After Emotional Performance Of 'Sober'

The artist shocked her fans this week when she released the new song about relapsing.
By Rebecca Shapiro
Demi Lovato onstage in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday night.
MIGUEL RIOPA via Getty Images
Demi Lovato took to the stage on Sunday to perform her emotional new song “Sober,” a deeply personal ballad that seems to indicate the star had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

At a concert in Lisbon, Portugal, Lovato seemed to fight back tears as she sang lyrics about apologizing to her parents and fans about not being sober anymore. She tweeted a short video of the performance with a message filled with gratitude and hope. 

“Today I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”

Lovato has discussed her personal journeys with addiction and sobriety candidly in the past. She said an experience at the 2016 Met Gala nearly drove her to drink, which prompted her to leave the event early and attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting that same night.

