Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato's Reunion Is Giving Us Disney Channel Flashbacks

If you missed seeing onetime BFFs Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez together, this news may give you a heart attack.

The “Princess Protection Program” co-stars paired up for a photo at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles Monday night. Gomez wore a short black dress with spaghetti straps and strappy nude heels, while Lovato opted for a lilac floor-length gown and matching belt.

Donato Sardella via Getty Images

The musicians first met on the set of “Barney and Friends,” which they both starred on from 2002-04. In the late aughts, the pair found themselves running in the same circles once more, with Lovato starring in Disney Channel’s “Camp Rock” as Gomez led a TV show on the network, “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Gomez and Lovato began to epitomize friendship goals when they shot homemade vlogs beginning in 2008. There, they answered fan questions, talked about life, and even did that one roller-coaster filter on Photobooth.

Lovato and Gomez seemed to grow apart as each woman’s career grew, and the pair shared some rocky, back-and-forth years from 2010 on.

“We’ve been through a lot together, we’ve had periods of times we here we grew apart and we just didn’t really talk,” Lovato told MTV in 2013.

The friendship seems to be on the mend again in recent months. Lovato tweeted out support for Gomez’s single “Fetish” in July.

“We’ve come a long way since our Barney days,” she wrote.

.@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we've come a long way since our Barney days 😝💗 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 14, 2017

Gomez replied to Lovato on Twitter, writing about her support for Lovato’s recent single: “Yes we have! Just listening to Sorry Not Sorry! You slay as always. Love you!”

Take a trip on the nostalgia train with some of the pair’s past red carpet appearances together below.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images The 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images The 2011 Teen Choice Awards.