Demi Lovato Slams Time For Honoring Trump As Person Of The Year Runner-Up

Demi Lovato has a bone to pick with Time Magazine, and, before you ask, no, it’s not about frenemy Taylor Swift being on the cover.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam the publication for simultaneously honoring women who’ve shared stories of sexual harassment and assault as “Person of the Year,” while naming President Donald Trump as the runner-up.

“Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #hypocrites.

Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017

Trump has been accused by at least 16 women of sexual misconduct, including such alleged behavior as groping and unwanted kissing. He’s repeatedly denied the accusations, with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying as recently as October that the women were “lying.”

Lovato, who’s never been one to hold back on social media, said she’s tried to exercise restraint over the past year online when talking about hot-button topics, but couldn’t stay silent about the magazine’s decision.

I’ve become less vocal about my distain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about. @TIME mag - very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017

While Time’s annual issue selects “the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year,” she said the magazine should use different criteria.

“To be named POTY by @ TIME it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover. It’s annoying that it’s just about impact on the news,” Lovato said.

To be named POTY by @TIME it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover. It’s annoying that it’s just about impact on the news. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017

The pop star went on to retweet a follower’s suggestion that singer Kesha should be included as one of the Time’s honorees. Many on social media were miffed that the “Praying” singer wasn’t mentioned, given her years-long legal battle with producer Dr. Luke over her claims that he sexually assaulted her.

Kesha needs to be there — 🌈RAINBOW🌈 (@belikestilinski) December 7, 2017

Others were annoyed by the omission of news commentator Gretchen Carlson, whose sexual harassment lawsuit in 2016 against then-Fox New CEO Roger Ailes led to his resignation.

Time said Trump is worthy of the runner-up title for how he’s “changed the rules of the presidency” during his first year in the White House.

To read the full article, head over to Time.