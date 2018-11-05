Demi Lovato Spotted Out Of Rehab 3 Months After Overdose

Demi Lovato is reportedly out of rehab, more than three months after she was hospitalized due to an apparent drug overdose.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer was spotted out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend, dining with designer Henri Alexander Levy on Saturday night, according to TMZ. She also was recently been seen by fans at a Beverly Hills spa and at Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights.

“She just got back to L.A. a couple days ago,” People quoted an unnamed source as saying. “She seems to be doing well so far.”

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Disney Channel alum is seen smiling at Levy, while holding his hand across the table at the popular celebrity eatery Matsuhisa. The pair were also photographed in a car together outside the sushi restaurant.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Demi Lovato is out of rehab, three months after an overdose.

Representatives for Lovato did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

Lovato’s stay in rehab had been expected to extend for several months, E! News noted, so her return to public life may be a promising sign.

Lovato has made only a single public statement since news of her reported overdose triggered an outpouring of support from fans and famous types wishing her a speedy recovery.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Lovato wrote in a letter posted to Instagram in August. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

The singer, who has long struggled with substance abuse issues, was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home in July after a near-fatal overdose. She entered a treatment facility, her third rehab stint, following a two-week hospital stay.

Lovato’s family has been by her side through the ordeal, with mother Dianna De La Garza and sister Madison De La Garza giving fans updates about her condition.

The star’s mother revealed in a recent interview that Lovato is 90 days sober and concentrating on her recovery.

“I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” De La Garza said on Maria Menunos’s Sirius XM show in October. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, and there are no shortcuts.”

Lovato’s sister said the singer is “working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her. It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot.”