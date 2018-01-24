Demi Lovato Will Offer Free Group Therapy To Fans On 2018 Tour

Demi Lovato continues to be a mental health rock star through her work as an actual rock star.
On Wednesday, she announced that her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour will feature group therapy and motivational speeches for concertgoers before the singing starts. All of these services will be offered free of charge.
“It’s basically like a therapy session before the concerts, and we have speakers from all over and we’re also helping out with different charities from around the country,” Lovato said on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.
CAST Centers will be providing the workshops on tour. Lovato, a co-owner of the Los Angeles-based mental health and addiction treatment center, was a patient there in 2011. The singer offered similar services on her Future Now tour with Nick Jonas in 2016.
Lovato has been an outspoken champion for mental health for years, citing her own experience with bipolar disorder, addiction and an eating disorder as the motivation behind her advocacy work. An estimated 1 in 5 American adults will experience a mental health issue in a given year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“I actually have bipolar disorder, and I’m very open about that because I think that mental health affects so many people and we need to take the stigma away from it,” Lovato told “Good Morning America.”
“I think that it’s important for me to use my voice for more than just singing,” she added. “I just know how important it is to use my platform to help others and to share my story in hopes that it inspires people to either get into recovery or better themselves. Whatever it is, I just want people to know they’re not alone and I’m here for them.”