Demi Lovato Will Offer Free Group Therapy To Fans On 2018 Tour

On Wednesday, she announced that her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour will feature group therapy and motivational speeches for concertgoers before the singing starts. All of these services will be offered free of charge.

“It’s basically like a therapy session before the concerts, and we have speakers from all over and we’re also helping out with different charities from around the country,” Lovato said on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Lovato has been an outspoken champion for mental health for years, citing her own experience with bipolar disorder, addiction and an eating disorder as the motivation behind her advocacy work. An estimated 1 in 5 American adults will experience a mental health issue in a given year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“I actually have bipolar disorder, and I’m very open about that because I think that mental health affects so many people and we need to take the stigma away from it,” Lovato told “Good Morning America.”