Demi Lovato And 11 Other Celebs You May Have Seen On Dating Apps

Demi feels your swipe pain.

By Brittany Wong

Demi Lovato is just like us: She, too, deals with the highs ― and jaw-dropping lows ― of online dating.  

In her new YouTube documentary, “Simply Complicated,” the former Disney Channel star opens up about using Raya, an exclusive dating app that features celebrities, athletes and other high-powered singles.

Lovato ended her six-year relationship with former “That 70’s Show” star Wilmer Valderrama in June 2016 and was recently spotted getting close with DJ/producer Lauren Abedini.

Though Lovato admits she’ll “never love anybody like [she] loved Wilmer,” she was actively looking on Raya while the doc was being filmed.

“I am on the dating app with both guys and girls,” says Lovato, who’s caused a bit of a stir in the past for not speaking up about her sexuality. “I am open to human connection, so whether that’s through a male or a female, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Always a good outlook to have while dating. And on a side note, Demi, could we recommend this as your main pic? (Cute dog + cute person = a recipe for right swipes.)

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Or this one with Oprah because it screams boss lady?

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer isn’t the first celeb to cop to using a dating app or site. Below, 11 famous people you could have swiped right on at one time or another. 

Brittany Wong
Relationships Editor, HuffPost
