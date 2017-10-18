Demi Lovato And 11 Other Celebs You May Have Seen On Dating Apps

Demi Lovato is just like us: She, too, deals with the highs ― and jaw-dropping lows ― of online dating.
In her new YouTube documentary, “Simply Complicated,” the former Disney Channel star opens up about using Raya, an exclusive dating app that features celebrities, athletes and other high-powered singles.
Lovato ended her six-year relationship with former “That 70’s Show” star Wilmer Valderrama in June 2016 and was recently spotted getting close with DJ/producer Lauren Abedini.
Though Lovato admits she’ll “never love anybody like [she] loved Wilmer,” she was actively looking on Raya while the doc was being filmed.
“I am on the dating app with both guys and girls,” says Lovato, who’s caused a bit of a stir in the past for not speaking up about her sexuality. “I am open to human connection, so whether that’s through a male or a female, it doesn’t matter to me.”
Always a good outlook to have while dating. And on a side note, Demi, could we recommend this as your main pic? (Cute dog + cute person = a recipe for right swipes.)
Or this one with Oprah because it screams boss lady?
The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer isn’t the first celeb to cop to using a dating app or site. Below, 11 famous people you could have swiped right on at one time or another.
