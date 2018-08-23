Demi Lovato's Sister Sends The Singer An Emotional Birthday Message

Demi Lovato’s sister Madison De La Garza posted an emotional message on Instagram Monday to mark her sister’s 26th birthday.

Lovato, who has struggled with addiction, is reportedly in rehab after being hospitalized for an apparent overdose.

De La Garza started off her note by writing about what Lovato’s birthday could’ve been like had the star not made it.

“Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead i get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, demi’s team, and everyone across the world who offered their support — without all of these people i wouldn’t have my big sister anymore,” De La Garza captioned a photo of the two when they were younger.

“I’ve been thinking about how i wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when i’m trying to sleep, because those are the things i’m thankful for today,” she added.

De La Garza signed off on her sweet post, “i am so, so thankful that i can tell her happy birthday.”

Lovato was hospitalized for an apparent overdose on July 24, just weeks after admitting on her new song “Sober” that she’d relapsed after six years of sobriety.

She was released from the hospital nearly two weeks after being admitted. E! News and TMZ said the star was headed to a rehab facility. The singer later issued a statement after her hospitalization.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” the 26-year-old said on Instagram. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”