May Demi Lovato's 6-Year Message Of Sobriety Inspire Us All

Demi Lovato marked six years of sobriety on Wednesday, and her fans celebrated with her.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer proudly tweeted her anniversary, saying she was grateful for her joy while reminding those struggling that kicking substance abuse “IS possible.”

Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018

The former Disney Channel star has been fairly open about her battle with drugs and alcohol.

She’s had her temptations, like her recently disclosed night at the 2016 Met Gala that nearly drove her to drink and right into an AA meeting. But that became just one of many obstacles the 25-year-old Grammy nominee has overcome.

Scott Legato via Getty Images Demi Lovato, pictured Tuesday at a concert in Detroit, wrote that she was "grateful for another year of joy."

“What keeps me on this path is there’s a drive that I have to stay sober because I know that my life depends on it,” she told Entertainment Tonight last year. “If I would have continued down that road, I don’t know if I’d be here today.”

Twitter users congratulated Lovato.

So proud of you. Your recovery inspired me to get clean. It will be 5 years April 1st 💖 — Amanda (@nomakeupmetria) March 15, 2018

Yasss girl! That’s amazing 😘 — Adelaide Wilson (@addieey279) March 15, 2018

Congrats! I’m on year 10 and it keeps getting better each year xoxo ❤️ — i used to be an athiest until i realized im a god (@Redleader604) March 15, 2018