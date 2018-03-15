ENTERTAINMENT
03/15/2018 06:57 am ET

May Demi Lovato's 6-Year Message Of Sobriety Inspire Us All

The singer's joyous declaration hit her fans in the heart.
By Ron Dicker

Demi Lovato marked six years of sobriety on Wednesday, and her fans celebrated with her.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer proudly tweeted her anniversary, saying she was grateful for her joy while reminding those struggling that kicking substance abuse “IS possible.”

The former Disney Channel star has been fairly open about her battle with drugs and alcohol.

She’s had her temptations, like her recently disclosed night at the 2016 Met Gala that nearly drove her to drink and right into an AA meeting. But that became just one of many obstacles the 25-year-old Grammy nominee has overcome.

Scott Legato via Getty Images
Demi Lovato, pictured Tuesday at a concert in Detroit, wrote that she was "grateful for another year of joy." 

“What keeps me on this path is there’s a drive that I have to stay sober because I know that my life depends on it,” she told Entertainment Tonight last year. “If I would have continued down that road, I don’t know if I’d be here today.”

Twitter users congratulated Lovato.

And we congratulate her, too.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Demi Lovato
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Media Demi Lovato Disney Channel
May Demi Lovato's 6-Year Message Of Sobriety Inspire Us All
CONVERSATIONS