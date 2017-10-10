Democratization is the Future of Sales Enablement

For years, writers, graphic artists, and other creative professions have thrived in a freelance model that allows workers to eschew the corporate office and choose their own work schedule. The rise of the “gig economy” is due, in part, to new technology that empowers remote and freelance employees to interface with their employers like never before. Even the Bureau of Labor Statistics has a hard time quantifying how many freelance employees there are in the United States, but they know the number is on the rise.

But, there are some roles in an office that can’t be done by a freelancer, right? If Ankur Srivastava has anything to say about it, salespeople will be the next to work on an open, freelance model. But the entire venture depends on two things: democratized learning and efficient sales enablement.

A New Kind of Sales Team

“SwarmSales is basically a marketplace that gives companies the ability to activate sales professionals, on demand,” Srivastava says. He’s the founder and CEO of SwarmSales, a company that bills itself as a “sales-as-a-service marketplace that connects businesses with sales experts to close deals with targeted accounts faster.” Freelance sales people join SwarmSales and match with companies based on experience and deal size. Those companies then contract with the sales rep to close a deal.

Srivastava plans to solve more than a few problems for companies around the world with SwarmSales. In addition to reducing the cost to recruit, hire, and retain top-tier sales reps, Srivastava created SwarmSales as a place for companies to tackle lead gen issues, “Now, for far less than the cost of an inside sales rep, we can activate sales reps across the entire country for you.”

Enablement Makes the Sales Go Round

There’s a key piece that makes this entire process run—did you catch it? Sales enablement. Salesforce hits the nail on the head when they define sales enablement as: “A collection of tasks and tools that are intended to improve the execution of key sales activities—activities like making sales calls, pursuing opportunities, managing major accounts, and targeting top prospects.” SwarmSales is a marketplace for companies to search for and connect with sales professionals, but it’s also an opportunity for those professionals to learn specific topics and improve their resume. While SwarmSales is a tool that allows companies to cut down on the amount of time it takes to onboard and train a new sales professional, the entire process revolves around top-notch, on-demand sales enablement. The lessons that each salesperson needs might just look a little different,

“The courses that we have to create for them are not the typical courses that you would provide in a company setting because, well, these sales professionals have sold a lot of business already,”Srivastava says. So, we are basically tweaking the model to say, "Hm, well, what does a sales professional need when they operate in a different arena?"

Srivastava notes that there’s a very regular feedback loop between SwarmSales and the salespeople on their platform. They learn from one another to keep providing the tools that fuel this new sales-gig economy.

More democratization leads to better sales reps

If sales enablement is the key to the sales-based gig economy, how does SwarmSales produce content for thousands of reps? The answer is democratizing the process. That means enabling the sales reps to create content that will be useful for the betterment of other sales professionals on the site. “Content is absolutely a huge driver for us—if we’re not investing in content, our sales professionals won’t be selling effectively,” Srivastava says. He knows that opening the doors of content creation to the masses will always produce quantity over quality, but there’s an intrinsic benefit that rewards the best sales enablement content:

“We’re rewarding people for self-improvement and self-investment instead of the traditional route of ‘I’m going to force you to educate yourself for the sake of your job.’ It’s a different approach in the market because we’re offering sales professionals a way to work their way up by completing and producing better sales enablement and sales enablement scores.”

There could be hundreds of lessons in SwarmSales about basic sales skills, but if these aren’t useful to salespeople—they won’t get used. And while there is plenty of curation by SwarmSales, this democratized effort to let the marketplace decide what content works keeps the entire process running. “We find our sales reps tend to build a proficiency in products,” Srivastava says. “They need to be taught how to work with companies to develop proficiencies. How do they bring proposals to the table? How do they work with companies to learn their sales cycles? It’s really different what sales professionals need to know when you build a market like this.”

In this sales gig economy, Srivastava found that when you boil the enablement down to its most basic building blocks, it comes down to sales professionals knowing what they need to sell. The more lessons they have on those subjects, the more proficient they can be. Place these types of lessons in a democratized environment, like SwarmSales or Lessonly, and that’s when the magic begins.