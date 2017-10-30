Democrats Have Neglected State-Level Politics and Paid a Steep Price for It

What are some little-known facts about state-level politics? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

State level politics are hugely important and largely ignored by the Democratic party.

As we work at this level, embedded in campaigns, we’re learning a lot, but here are the main “wow” moments we’ve had:

Democrats have been decimated at the state level. In the last 4 election cycles (since 2009), Democrats have lost 900 seats (net) at the state level and lost control of 39 state bodies. In 2009, Democrats controlled 2 or 3 of the major state bodies (governorship, senate and house) in 66% of states. In 2017, that has completely flipped - Republicans now control 2 or 3 of major state bodies in 66% of states.

State-level campaigns run on 10% of the budget of winning federal campaigns. A winning federal house campaign (on average) costs $1.7M and a winning state legislative campaign is 10% of that. So, if you're giving money (especially if you're not a major donor) or time - your ROI is much higher at the state level.

Campaigns are 2-4 people and largely no digital help. There aren't big teams on these campaigns, it's typically the campaign manager, maybe a field and finance lead and the candidate. Typically, no one has a digital background and the campaigns are too budget constrained to hire expensive digital consultants who work on the federal campaigns.

They spend between 2-10% of budgets on digital. This actually isn't just for state level campaigns, but it's somewhat more incredible here because the budgets are so much smaller, digital is just a much more efficient way to spend money than TV - you can have an entire digital program for the price of a TV ad or two. Part of our mission is to help them see the value of digital and to change the spending mix.

State legislatures control how state and federal districts are drawn. In the majority of states, it's the state house that draws the lines that determine districts at the federal and state level. This happens every ten years - 2020 is the next cycle. So we have 2 cycles to take back control of state legislatures.

"Take back the House" starts in the states. Because the states control how federal house districts are drawn, winning back the House (of Representatives) is only possible in any real way if Democrats win back state legislatures. Anything that doesn't involve that is more a one-off fluke or reaction that a sustainable advantage.