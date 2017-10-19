Democrats Introduce Bill To Fight Trump On Birth Control Mandate

Democrats in the House and Senate have introduced a new bill that would stop President Donald Trump’s recent attack on an Obama-era birth control mandate that has guaranteed 55 million women access to free contraception.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced its plans to rollback the requirement, which guaranteed contraceptive coverage at no cost to women and provided only limited exceptions to religious institutions.

The Trump policy would allow any company to opt out of providing birth control coverage in their health insurance plans if they claim to have religious or moral objections.

If passed, the “Protect Access to Birth Control Act” — introduced by Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) in the Senate, as well as Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), Louise Slaughter (D-N.Y.), Judy Chu (D-Calif.), and Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) in the House on Thursday — would nullify that proposed change.

“The president’s recent move to roll back the Affordable Care Act provision that has allowed women to access birth control with no out-of-pocket costs ignores the reality that birth control is health care,” Slaughter said in a press release. “The legislation we are introducing today would prevent the president’s interim final rules from having any force of law.”

Several lawsuits have also been filed to try and stop the law, and The Washington Post reports that liberal activist groups such as Emily’s List have seized upon the rollback as a means of energizing women voters.