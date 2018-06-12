Democrats Invite Golden State Warriors To Congress

The Golden State Warriors may have no interest in visiting the White House or President Donald Trump, but there are other lawmakers in Washington eager to celebrate the NBA champions.

In a letter to the team on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) invited the Warriors and their families to Congress in honor of their victory.

“With your third title in the last four years, the Golden State Warriors have once again dazzled America with your outstanding performance on the court and inspired leadership off the court,” the California lawmakers wrote. “You continue to make the Bay Area and indeed the country deeply proud.”

“Please consider this as a blanket invitation [to visit] whenever your individual schedules allow,” they added.

.@Warriors & @SteveKerr, you have once again dazzled America with outstanding performance on the court & inspired leadership off the court. @RepBarbaraLee & I would be delighted to welcome you to the Capitol! #DubNation #WarriorsParade https://t.co/CarFxbPoFB pic.twitter.com/BlfwGFkoD1 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 12, 2018

After Warriors star Steph Curry said the team did not plan to visit Trump to mark their championship, Trump said he wouldn’t be inviting them anyway.

Last year, Curry also declined to visit Trump and the White House, which prompted the president to rescind his invitation. The Warriors instead chose to travel to Washington, D.C., to visit kids from MVP Kevin Durant’s old neighborhood.