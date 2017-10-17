Democrats Must Stand with Organized Labor

“Everything that is good in the world comes from love, the land, and labor.” This statement from Van Jones in 2003 perfectly encapsulates our deeply held progressive values, and it also perfectly illustrates the deep threats to everything we love in the Trump era. This administration and this Congress are openly attacking the ideas that our public policies should reflect our care for our neighbors; that we must conserve a livable, beautiful world for ourselves and those that come after; and that working people are the foundation for all prosperity.

Nowhere is the GOP attack on everything we love more apparent than in the assault on unions in an era of extreme inequality.

Right now, according to Thomas Piketty, the level of inequality of income from labor in the U.S. is “probably higher than any other society at any time in the past, anywhere in the world.” The bottom half of our society owns somewhere between 2-5 percent of the wealth, which is to say that they own virtually nothing. Yet we are subjected to public “servants” who argue again and again that we are just moments away from broad-based prosperity--all we have to do is give just one more gigantic tax giveaway to the ultra-rich.

At a time when six people own as much as half of the world, when we are promoting vampire capitalists to senior positions in the government and watching as they fly around on private jets to cushy conferences, I’m not inclined to rely on the benevolence of money hoarders. “Power concedes nothing without a demand,” and when the only thing the people on the bottom own is their labor, the only way fight back is organized labor.

There’s a reason that Republican policy makers and their allies are so hostile to unions. Unions get the job done on behalf of workers. Trump’s own labor department released a study last week showing that “joining a labor union is one of your best shots at getting health care coverage,” according to Newsweek. The study showed that a whopping 94 percent of unionized workers had access to employer-provided health benefits. Sixty-seven percent of non-union workers lack those same benefits. In my home congressional district, where 83,000 people still lack health coverage, that’s a statistic we can’t ignore.

That effectiveness in fighting for the economic rights of workers is the reason the corporate bosses and their allies in politics will do everything they can to stop workers from organizing. In my state of Texas, that’s why corporate-backed groups like the Texas Association of Business, which bills itself as the “most powerful conservative business lobby in the state,” is fighting at the state and federal level to kill the ability of workers to pay their union dues through automatic payroll deductions.

For his part, Trump is stacking federal labor posts with ruthless union-busting nominees and appointees, and he’s working to gut worker protections and oversight bodies. But people aren’t stupid. They see the benefits of unions and they know why Trump and friends want to stop them. Membership in the major unions has grown by the thousands since Trump took office.

Democrats running for office need to be crystal clear that unions are critical allies in creating prosperity for working people. Unfortunately, the tendency of many consultant-backed candidates is to take swipes at unions to prove their bona fides to conservatives in tough districts. In my own primary, we have a candidate who recently said at a public forum that he wants to “return to an era where collective bargaining and unions spoke for all of the employees, not just simply the interests of those that are corrupt.”

That old Republican smear about corruption is laughable in the age of private-jet-abusing GOP cabinet officials. Unions are the backbone of the progressive movement, and real Democrats stand with them.

Trump and his political enablers have succeeded in waking many people up to the excesses of the ultra-rich and the need for collective defense of workers rights. We need to make sure Democrats running for office share that awareness, and we need to elect leaders we can be sure will put their money where their mouth is when it comes to fighting for and alongside organized labor.