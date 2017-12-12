Democrats Celebrate Doug Jones' Stunning Victory

For the first time in 25 years, Alabama voters on Tuesday night sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.

Doug Jones won the special election to fill the Senate seat Jeff Sessions left vacant after stepping down as senator nine months ago to become President Donald Trump’s attorney general. Jones beat Republican candidate Roy Moore, the conservative former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court who faced serious accusations of sexual misconduct.

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday night celebrated Jones’ victory, congratulating the former prosecutor on a smart and determined campaign.

“Doug Jones will be an outstanding senator who will represent Alabama well. He was a great candidate and will be an even better senator. Roy Moore was an awful candidate and never should have gotten to the Senate,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

Schumer’s colleagues in Congress piled on.

We elected a Democrat in deep red Alabama tonight. Why? Because @GDouglasJones was a great candidate. We had the right message. We had the wind in our sails. And we fought our hearts out. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 13, 2017

Congratulations, @GDouglasJones! So proud to welcome you as Alabama’s newest U.S. Senator. This shows Democrats can win anywhere in 2018.https://t.co/nlXSd3qWDj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 13, 2017

I look forward to seeing Senator-elect Jones take his seat in the US Senate! #ALSEN — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 13, 2017

Congrats, @GDouglasJones, on your win in Alabama! This is a victory for showing up, fighting to the end, and standing for what’s right. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 13, 2017

I am grateful to the women who had the courage to come forward. Because of them and so many others like them, we are seeing meaningful change. I look forward to finding opportunities to work with Doug Jones in the Senate to support middle-class families. -SB — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) December 13, 2017

Former Vice President Joe Biden praised Jones’ character and track record. “A fighter or the working class and middle class Alabamians. He is going to make you proud,” Biden tweeted.

Doug Jones. Thank you, Alabama. You’ve elected a man of incredible integrity, grit, and character. A fighter for working class and middle class Alabamians. He is going to make you proud in the Senate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2017

On the other side of the political aisle, too, Jones’ win sparked immediate reactions.

“Decency wins,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who had publicly opposed Moore’s candidacy.