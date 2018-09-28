POLITICS
Democrats Walk Out On Senate Judiciary Committee Before Kavanaugh Vote

Senators Whitehouse, Blumenthal, Hirono and Harris left the floor after a motion to table the vote failed.
By Andy Campbell

Four Democratic senators walked out on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday morning.

Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Richard Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono and Kamala Harris left the floor in protest shortly after their motion to subpoena Mark Judge ― high school friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ― failed. 

With hours left before the committee would vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Democrats said they wanted to properly question Judge, who was the only other person in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in high school.

Judge denied the allegations against him and Kavanaugh in a short letter sent to the committee overnight, but Blumenthal argued that a letter wasn’t comparable to an FBI investigation and questioning from the committee.

Blumenthal entered a motion to subpoena Judge, which was quickly voted down.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the committee chairman, repeatedly had to call for order as the commotion in the room interrupted him.

“This is a sham,” Harris said to reporters after walking out. “All we are asking for is that there be an FBI investigation.”

Sen. Whitehouse was fired up as he stood outside the committee floor, telling reporters: “I have never seen such a display of vengeful, partisan conspiracy theory behavior from somebody seeking any judgeship, let alone a seat on the Supreme Court.”

Arthur Delaney contributed reporting.

