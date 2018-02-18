Media, Democrats Have Created 'More Chaos' Than Russians, Says White House Spokesman

. @hogangidley45 : “There are two groups that have created chaos more than the Russians and that’s the Democrats and the mainstream media.” pic.twitter.com/HBmruoSUn3

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a TV interview Saturday that the media and Democrats have “created chaos more than the Russians.”

Journalists didn’t take that lying down.

“There are two groups that have created chaos more than the Russians, and that’s the Democrats and the mainstream media,” said Gidley.

Gidley said they “continued to push this lie on the American people for more than a year, and frankly Americans should be outraged by that.”

It wasn’t clear what “lie” he was referring to, though he did emphasize that Russian interference had no effect on the election whatsoever — an issue not addressed in the indictment. Gidley also said that the indictment “proves” there was no Russian collusion with the Trump campaign — even though the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller is continuing.

Zeke Miller, White House reporter for The Associated Press reminded Gidley that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein characterized the Russian operation as “information warfare” against the U.S. when he announced the indictments.

A reminder the DAG said yesterday Russia was engaged in “information warfare” against the US (and NSA echoed today). This is either an embarrassing misstatement by a White House official or a stunningly unsupported charge against fellow citizens. https://t.co/Ncgpj97aAt — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 17, 2018

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski said he was going to “go out on a limb” and call Gidley’s comment inaccurate.

Gonna go on a limb and say the Russians hacking the DNC, John Podesta, other Democratic organizations, and Colin Powell + funding pro-Trump Twitter trolls caused more chaos. https://t.co/aLO4jYWxLZ — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) February 17, 2018

Politico’s chief economic correspondent called the comment not only false, but “repulsive.”

A former Clinton aide indicated that Gidley’s comments amounted to a defense by the White House of a foreign power whose operatives have been indicted by its own Department of Justice.

The US taxpayers are now financing Russia’s legal defense https://t.co/dbip5n4b07 — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) February 17, 2018

Then there were these reactions:

Good god almighty. Just back from interplanetary travel?? — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) February 18, 2018

But just this morning, HR McMaster said the evidence of Russian interference is " now really incontrovertible". So perhaps you need to look up what incontrovertible means. — Alan Kaiser (@alanhkaiser) February 17, 2018

That’s exactly what the russian troll farms tweets say. I wonder where they got it. — Todd (@ToddColorado) February 17, 2018