Media, Democrats Have Created 'More Chaos' Than Russians, Says White House Spokesman

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a TV interview Saturday that the media and Democrats have “created chaos more than the Russians.”
Journalists didn’t take that lying down.
Gidley appeared on “Fox & Friends” to discuss the indictments announced Friday against 13 Russians and three Russian organizations for allegedly manipulating American social media and political rallies to sway the 2016 presidential election toward Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, and against Hillary Clinton.
“There are two groups that have created chaos more than the Russians, and that’s the Democrats and the mainstream media,” said Gidley.
Gidley said they “continued to push this lie on the American people for more than a year, and frankly Americans should be outraged by that.”
It wasn’t clear what “lie” he was referring to, though he did emphasize that Russian interference had no effect on the election whatsoever — an issue not addressed in the indictment. Gidley also said that the indictment “proves” there was no Russian collusion with the Trump campaign — even though the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller is continuing.
Zeke Miller, White House reporter for The Associated Press reminded Gidley that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein characterized the Russian operation as “information warfare” against the U.S. when he announced the indictments.
CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski said he was going to “go out on a limb” and call Gidley’s comment inaccurate.
Politico’s chief economic correspondent called the comment not only false, but “repulsive.”
A former Clinton aide indicated that Gidley’s comments amounted to a defense by the White House of a foreign power whose operatives have been indicted by its own Department of Justice.
Then there were these reactions: