Denis Leary Hilariously Accepts Credit For Willem Dafoe's Oscar Nomination

Willem Dafoe may have received the Oscar nomination, but Denis Leary is accepting the congratulations.
Dafoe was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “The Florida Project” on Tuesday, and Leary admitted that he’s taking advantage of their startling resemblance.
It’s happened before.
In 2007, Leary told People magazine that he once got into a strip club for free because the bouncer thought he was Dafoe.
Leary seems happy to milk the confusion for all it’s worth, based on his other tweets during this year’s awards season.
Funny that they're never in the same place at the same time.
