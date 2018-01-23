Denis Leary Hilariously Accepts Credit For Willem Dafoe's Oscar Nomination

Willem Dafoe may have received the Oscar nomination, but Denis Leary is accepting the congratulations.

Dafoe was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “The Florida Project” on Tuesday, and Leary admitted that he’s taking advantage of their startling resemblance.

This morning my Uber driver said he loved me in The Florida Project and wondered if I was working on my Oscar speech. I said thank you and yes. Then we took a photo together. #GoDafoe https://t.co/IjpdrCcbFd — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 23, 2018

It’s happened before.

In 2007, Leary told People magazine that he once got into a strip club for free because the bouncer thought he was Dafoe.

Leary seems happy to milk the confusion for all it’s worth, based on his other tweets during this year’s awards season.

Really need Willem Dafoe to win an Oscar this year so I can be mistaken for an Oscar winner wherever I go. — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 21, 2018

Red Carpet brawl breaks out at Comics Come Home 23 between @jimmyfallon and Willem Dafoe. That glare Cam gave me broke two of my ribs. #tbt pic.twitter.com/AH2FaT9vI2 — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 4, 2018