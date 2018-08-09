Denise Richards Joins 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills'

Denise Richards will join the cast of the Bravo TV show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for the show’s upcoming ninth season, People magazine reports.

“I am a huge fan of the show,” the actress told the magazine.

She’ll join Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump on the reality show, which is described on its website as “lavish adventures, uncontrollable laugher and confrontations aplenty.”

This will be Richards’ second time starring in a reality TV show. In 2008 and 2009, she had her own show, “Denise Richards: It’s Complicated.”

And she’s no stranger to seeing drama from her personal life played out in public. She is the ex-wife of Charlie Sheen, who had a huge meltdown in 2011 in which he claimed to have “tiger blood” and repeatedly used the word “winning.” Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006 and have two daughters together, Sam and Lola. In 2011, Richard adopted a third daughter, Eloise, as a single parent.