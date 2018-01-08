Dennis Kucinich To Run For Ohio Governor: Report

Dennis Kucinich has filed paperwork to run in the Democratic primary for Ohio’s 2018 gubernatorial race, according to the Springfield News-Sun.

Kucinich, a former congressman from the state and contributor for Fox News, is the seventh Democrat to enter the race to replace term-limited Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R). The 71-year-old still needs to select a running mate and file a petition with 1,000 signatures by early February, the News-Sun reports.

Kucinich began his career in Cleveland local politics before serving eight terms in Congress and running for the Democratic nomination in two presidential elections.

The gubernatorial race is already crowded with candidates for both parties. Kucinich would be a high-profile candidate, but it’s uncertain what his chances are on the Democratic ticket. As a contributor for Fox News, Kucinich has made comments in defense of President Donald Trump that may isolate him in the congested field.