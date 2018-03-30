Basketball 'Diplomat' Dennis Rodman Posts Pic Of Kim Jong Un In A MAGA Hat

Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman jumped back into his wonky brand of basketball diplomacy on Friday with a startling tweet featuring a mocked-up photo of North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Hoping for this after my two friends and leaders meet next month,” Rodman tweeted. He was referring to Kim’s offer early this month to meet with President Donald Trump, which Trump immediately accepted. No specifics concerning time or place have yet been set.

Rodman hit it off with Kim when he arranged an exhibition game with the Harlem Globetrotters in North Korea in 2013. He has returned to the country for more visits since then and may have spent more time with the North Korean leader than any other American. As for Trump, Rodman appeared on his reality TV series “Celebrity Apprentice.” The former NBA star has been angling to play the go-between for the two men.

“I’ve been trying to tell Donald since day one, ‘Come talk to me, man. ... I’ll tell you what the Marshal [Kim] wants more than anything. ... It’s not even that much,’” Rodman told The Guardian in December. But he said he’d only tell Trump what that is.

Rodman has insisted before that the future president wanted to travel to North Korea. But Trump has a different recollection.

Crazy Dennis Rodman is saying I wanted to go to North Korea with him. Never discussed, no interest, last place on Earth I want to go to. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

Dennis Rodman was either drunk or on drugs (delusional) when he said I wanted to go to North Korea with him. Glad I fired him on Apprentice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

Now the president has changed his tune ― at least about meeting Kim:

For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

Twitter users had a few pithy comments about Rodman’s Kim-in-a-MAGA-hat photo:

You need new friends — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) March 30, 2018

Literally ANY new friends. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Traci Ortiz (@traci_ortiz) March 30, 2018

You seem to love the dictators. — Marcia Wimmer (@MAW1212) March 30, 2018