Dental Implants And Their Cosmetic Benefits that you will enjoy

Dental implants are one of the numerous advances in cosmetic and restorative dentistry recently which have gained increasing acceptance in the field of implant dentistry and have become a much sought after form of treatment for missing teeth for a variety of reasons.

A dental implant consists of three parts:

The implant:

It is a solid fixture made up of titanium, a metal well tolerated by the oral tissues and bone. The implant is shaped like a spiral and is designed to mimic the real tooth root. This false root is surgically placed into the jaw bone and given time to fuse with the surrounding jawbone over time in a process called osseointegration.

Abutment

It is the central part of an implant. The lower part of this locking device fits over the titanium screw-like post and the upper part connects to the crown. This part extends beyond the gum line.

Crown

Also known as a 'restoration,' it is the topmost and visible part of the implant. Usually made from porcelain, the crown looks as real as your natural teeth.

Cosmetic benefits of Dental Implants

Permanent Restoration

The critical advantage of dental implants over other tooth replacement systems is that it is a permanent solution for your missing teeth. Since the titanium posts are designed to fully integrate with the jawbone, they become permanent.

Improved Facial Appearance

Lost teeth cause the facial muscles to sag and give the face a "caved-in" appearance. They help people restore they're toned, younger looking facial muscles which give them a youthful appearance.

Improved Speech

With this secure fixture in your mouth, there is no risk of them slipping within the mouth so no worries about mumbling or slurring your words.

Prevents Bone Loss

But implants fuse to the jawbone, preventing bone loss and providing stability to the facial structure. They trigger the growth of new tissue, thereby helping to thicken and strengthen the jaw.

Improved Oral Function

Dental implants provide jaw and rest the teeth with the strength and stability and enable them to work normally. Dental implants stimulate and maintain jaw bone, blocking progressive bone loss and helping to maintain facial features.

Comfort and Convenience

Unlike badly fitted dentures, dental implants prevent any unnecessary movement. Implants help you prevent embarrassing situations as they won't become loose, move out of position or fall out of your mouth. Implants eliminate the inconvenience of using messy adhesives to keep them in place. Implants restore your smile to its former glory. They help you look younger and feel better about yourself.

Enable You to Eat All Foods

Implants are permanent fixtures and behave in the same way as your natural teeth, which means people can eat all the foodstuff they love without struggling to eat and chew. Dental implants are very durable. They may last for many years and up to a lifetime, albeit you take very good care of them.

Conclusion