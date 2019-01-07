Denzel Washington Schools Pushy Fan On Photo Etiquette At Golden Globes

A photo-seeking fan got way too comfortable with Denzel Washington at the Golden Globes on Sunday, and the actor wasn’t having it.

In a tidbit reported by People, the person asked Washington: “Denzel, can I take a picture?” and immediately posed with his arm around the “Fences” star.

“Did I say yes?” Washington snapped. “When you ask someone for a picture you wait for them to say yes.”

Whoever you are, overzealous fan, listen to The Equalizer.

Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images Denzel Washington, with his wife Pauletta at the Golden Globes, is used to being photographed by fans, but one earned a schooling from the star on Sunday.

Washington and his wife, actress Pauletta Washington, lent support to their son, “BlacKkKlansman” star John David Washington, who was up for Best Actor in a Drama.