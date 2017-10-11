Depression and Acceptance

Sometimes it can be hard to accept when you are depressed. Nobody wants to feel like they're a downer, or at least I don't. Realizing that you are depressed can actually expedite you getting help. When I'm feeling down I am hyper-aware of it; I have to be in order to manage my mental health. I'll check in with my therapist and let her know what's going on with me so that we can talk through it and develop a plan to climb out of this depressive episode.

It can be hard to tell when you're slipping into depression, but here are some signs that will alert you. If you find that you are having difficulty getting up in the morning, showering, or feeling like there's no point to doing these things then you may be experiencing depression.

You know yourself better than anyone else. However, it can be helpful to ask people around you if they notice that you have been behaving differently. They might observe that you have isolated from hanging out with friends or maybe you are doing things more slowly than you usually do. It can be hard to see yourself from an objective point of view. That's why it's good to check in with others around you if possible.

Another thing is, don't be afraid to ask for help. Whether that is to your support system, a therapist or another medical professional, there are people out there that can help you. Even if you feel like there is no hope I am sitting here writing this telling you that you're wrong, there is hope out there.

Depression can tell you all sorts of things and make you believe that you should not reach out to people. In my darkest moments, there is still a part of me still inside that says “don't listen to this voice.” Depression is not on your side and it's helpful to remember that.

Depression is an intruder in your brain and it has very loud opinions but that doesn't mean that you need to listen to them. Don't try to fight those thoughts in your head; ignore them and keep taking actions to help yourself.

You maybe wondering what you can do in terms of helping yourself. One thing is to make a list of things that you are grateful for. When you are feeling down this can be challenging. These can be small things. For example I am grateful for my morning cup of coffee. I am grateful for my cat. Nothing is too ridiculous or silly to be grateful for. You have the right to value things in your life no matter how big or small they are.

Most importantly remember that hope is the thing that keeps us all going. People often tell me (and I'm wondering if they tell you this too) to you hang in there. It can be hard to hear this when you're feeling depressed. These people have good intentions and what they're trying to say is that depression isn't easy so be patient with yourself.

Take things moment by moment and remember that taking action is something that will help you during this time. Today I invite you to take one action that will help you. See how it feels after you have put that effort forward to help yourself. Depression doesn't have to win and you are stronger than it.