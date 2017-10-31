Depression facts: can you identify suicide warning signs?

! If you’re dealing with depression or suicidal thoughts, please seek the help of a professional or even of your family and friends as soon as possible.

I’m back with another article from the “Depression facts” series and this time, seeing that depression and suicide are still on the rise, I’m writing about how you can identify risk factors and signs of suicidal thoughts before it’s too late. Knowing how to detect such signs as early as you can will make the difference between life and death.

You may be here because you’re trying to help someone or maybe you’re just trying to understand your own thoughts and actions. Either way, I have some straight-to-the-point facts that can help you notice early signs of suicidal behavior:

1. Talking often about wanting to die. If somebody mentions death, suicide, or other related subjects, way too often, try to discuss these issues with them. Suicide-related talks are often neglected but they are the first and most common sign of future suicide.

2. Not being afraid. If you see that all of a sudden the person you’re worried about wants to do dangerous things or is not afraid anymore of what he/she was scared to do in the past, it might just be another warning sign. Another warning sign is losing interest in their previous passions and interest.

3. Sharing, liking, or commenting on social media posts related to suicide, death, depression, loneliness, mental disorders, etc. Even occasional posts like these can be a warning sign. People who have committed suicide in the past have often posted such content on their social media accounts before their death. In such cases, suicide can be prevented if you learn to notice these hints.

4. Isolation. People who present signs of suicide show less desire to interact with other people and they tend to lead solitary lives. Wanting to go out alone even if just for a walk is yet another sign you should watch out for. However, this is hard to notice as many outgoing people can still hide such death-related thoughts without letting them be shown. Know that a smile can hide thousands of tears and a joyful person can also be the saddest when alone.

5. History of suicide attempts. If a person has previously tried to commit suicide, there’s still a chance that this could happen again. Keep in mind that they might have not told you about this before. Dealing with the emotional hardships of another person can be tiring. Take closer care of how much freedom you actually allow a suicidal person to have. It’s sometimes better to watch all of their moves and to accompany them whenever they go somewhere.

6. Pills around the house. Be aware that the medicine a person takes for help can also be used as a suicide method. Talk to their doctor or psychologist and throw away unnecessary medicine.

7. Reading articles about suicide or ways to die. You may not get access to their history of Internet searches but you can still take a look at what they usually read or research. Many people who have committed suicide in the past have looked at such articles before the final act. Talk about this situation with the person in question so they won’t feel like you are invading their privacy.

8. Family, relationship, or financial issues. These internal and external conflicts are often linked with suicide. If you know someone who might be dealing with such problems, be prepared to help and prevent suicidal thoughts before they turn into actions.

9. Physical or emotional abuse. This is yet another factor that is associated with suicidal thoughts as people who have been victims of such abuse require the help of a psychologist to get over their experience with violence. This is also why people who suffer from depression or have suicidal thoughts often need to be surrounded by a peaceful, quiet, and supportive environment, or else their issues will worsen.

10. Keeping a hidden journal. You may notice the person you’re worried about spending time daily to write something you’re not able to ever find again. Writing can be their way of venting and it can help them feel better. However, while it might keep their condition under control, you could also be worried about what they write and how that will influence their future decisions.

11. Helping other people who deal with depression. Although this might seem like a good thing, one of the reasons why they might be helping is because they suffer from depression themselves. Keep in mind that even a helper needs someone else to help them. Often, people are unable to help themselves despite being capable of offering the best support possible to others in need.

12. Doing what they’ve always wanted over a short period of time. This might indicate that they are trying to fix some final affairs and to complete something that was left unfinished. This is also a sign that they enjoy life and living in general despite their wish to die.

13. Meeting, visiting, and talking to people for a longer time than usual. This can show that they are having their final discussions with those dear to them. Suicidal people might even want to meet up with people they haven’t seen in a while to remember the good times. These people also have the role to help them change their negative thoughts into positive ones.

14. Having a chronic disease. This situation can either make a person want to live the days left of his life to the fullest or put an end to their life as soon as possible.

15. Mood swings. Changing behavior can be an indicator of depression or other similar disorders. If you see that a person is happy now and suddenly sad the other moment, then it is time to look closer into the way in which they behave.

16. Sleeping too much. This is not only of the most common signs of depression but also one of the easiest to spot. Depressed people tend to take refuge in sleep and they see it as a manner of distancing themselves from the painful reality. Yet, some suffer from insomnia as well so they might sleep less than usual. Another type of behavior that you should look out for is not sleeping at night and sleeping too much during the day.

Remember not to overlook any sign.

I really hope this will help you or someone you know. Share this article if you think somebody can make use of it.