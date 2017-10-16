Depression vs. Alzheimer’s: Is It My Memory or Depression?

“I can’t recall words and names, and I think my memory is getting worse.” One of the most common statements I hear from patients seeking a memory evaluation.

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common type of dementia, and yearly memory screens are encouraged, yet for persons over the age of 50 years it can be easy to automatically think of Alzheimer’s when memory lapses are experienced.

Depression can be debilitating; oftentimes, persons struggling in their mental health may feel as if their memory is impaired. Too often, depression gets placed on the back-burner because memory lapses take the front seat. Not remembering words and names are commonplace and frequently are the first signs noticed rather than the intensity of emotions felt.

There are many factors that can look like AD, but in fact, may be something else. What might be confusing is AD can affect mood; persons may feel anxious, depressed and irritable. It is important to distinguish the two: are AD symptoms affecting dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin and endorphin levels? It is common for persons with Alzheimer’s to be on both a cholinesterase inhibitor, such as Aricept or Namenda, and an antidepressant.

Depression alone can oftentimes mimic AD symptoms because depression can deplete energy levels and motivation, disturb sleep and eating patterns, and memory. Some may turn to alcohol as a means to alleviate symptoms or take sleeping aids which only further complicate matters. It’s important to talk to one’s physician about these symptoms and consider recommendations be it with a mental health therapist or psychiatrist and taking healthy measures to treat symptoms.

One of the most frequent encounters I hear from my patients are occasional memory lapses, not sleeping well or sleeping too much, not feeling hungry or eating too much, not wanting to go out and be active, and/or feeling cloudy. When asked, “How is your mood; how have you been feeling lately?” a lot of times I hear the words: sad, down, not good, depressed. Depression is commonly attributed to situational factors causing high stress levels in life, and is easily dismissed. Depression is having feelings of sadness, every day, for two weeks or more and represents a change from previous functioning.

When thinking about how long memory lapses have been going on, and how long has the depression been happening, chances are it is coincided. If memory loss has been longer than the depression, perhaps there might be something more happening; sometimes, one may attribute to having depression due to experiencing memory loss. Either way, a thorough evolution is essential to rule out AD.

One of the best approaches is to first talk to one’s primary care physician about having depression and memory loss and seek out proper treatment. Depression can be treated. If memory loss continues to be ongoing after the depression has subsided and effectively treated, perhaps seek out a neurocognitive test with a psychologist that can test you for an extensive time and compare your scores with others in the same age range and education level- this may give a good blueprint of where your memory is, and refer accordingly. Lately, it has been brought to my attention that physicians are prescribing an MRI scan of the brain and telling patients, “It isn’t Alzheimer’s.” AD cannot be detected with an MRI machine; it can rule out strokes, abnormal atrophy, hemorrhages, etc., but it cannot pick up amyloid proteins associated with the disease.