Department Of Education Investigates Ohio State Sexual Abuse Allegations

“I considered Jim Jordan a friend. But at the end of the day, he is absolutely lying if he says he doesn’t know what was going on,” former Ohio State wrestler and Strauss accuser Mike DiSabato told NBC News in an investigative report published last month.

Another former Ohio State wrestler told NBC News that he confronted Jordan about Strauss’ abuse when he played at the school in 1993 and 1994.

“I remember I had a thumb injury and went into Strauss’ office and he started pulling down my wrestling shorts,” Dunyasha Yetts said. “I’m like, what the fuck are you doing? And I went out and told Russ and Jim what happened. I was not having it. They went in and talked to Strauss.”

Jordan has repeatedly denied knowing about any alleged sexual abuse.

“I had not heard about any type of abuse at all,” Jordan told the Columbus Dispatch in May, adding that “no one reported any type of abuse” to him.