Derailed Amtrak Train Was Going 80 MPH In 30 MPH Zone

“Come back when there is that accident, and try to justify not putting in those safety enhancements,” Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson told Washington Department of Transportation officials in early December. “This project was never needed and endangers our citizens.”

On Tuesday, Pierce County Transit officials identified Zack Willhoite, an IT customer service support specialist at the agency, as one of those killed in the crash.

“He has always been deeply appreciated and admired by his colleagues, and played an important role at our agency,” the statement said. “He will be sincerely missed. Our thoughts are with Zack’s family, as well as the families of the other victims, during this very difficult time.”

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. ― The City of Lakewood released a statement Tuesday to clarify comments Anderson made earlier this month about the new high-speed rail service.

“His comments focused on the city’s concern that there are not enough safety precautions in place to protect pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the railroad crossings in Lakewood,” according to the statement.

“This in no way was intended to predict what happened in DuPont, nor was the Mayor speaking about the possibility of a train derailment outside city limits,” the statement continued, adding that the city still had “concerns” about some aspects of the service.