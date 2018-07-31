Twitter Users Describing Famous Films In 5 Words Is Hilariously Spot-On

Best Movies of 2018 So Far

"Blockers"

Which of 2018's tomfoolery-riddled comedies is right for you? You could pick "<a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/game-night-action-screwball-romp_us_5a8af746e4b05c2bcacdd451" target="_blank">Game Night</a>," "I Feel Pretty," "Life of the Party," "Overboard" or "<a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/give-us-photos-jeremy-renner-cgi-arms-from-tag_us_5b16e6fae4b0734a99384177?mwo" target="_blank">Tag</a>," but you'd be wrong. The answer is "Blockers," Kay Cannon's well-calibrated lark about three parents trying to stop their college-bound teenagers from losing their virginity on prom night. No lengths are too extreme, including butt-chugging beer. It's what Vin Diesel would do, right?

Universal Pictures