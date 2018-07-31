Twitter Users Describing Famous Films In 5 Words Is Hilariously Spot-On

Someone should give the people who run the Oscars an award for best Twitter suggestion.
On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences set Twitter ablaze with one simple post:
Many people jumped to the challenge. Can you guess each movie they’re describing?
Can’t guess the films? Well, in order they are: “Good Will Hunting,” “Up,” “Mission Impossible III,” “The Matrix,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Monty Python’s Life of Brian,” “Field of Dreams,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” “Back to the Future” and “Taxi Driver.”
