ENTERTAINMENT
07/31/2018 06:45 pm ET

Twitter Users Describing Famous Films In 5 Words Is Hilariously Spot-On

What film has this plot: Half of the universe died.
headshot
By David Moye

Someone should give the people who run the Oscars an award for best Twitter suggestion.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences set Twitter ablaze with one simple post:

Many people jumped to the challenge. Can you guess each movie they’re describing?

Can’t guess the films? Well, in order they are: “Good Will Hunting,” “Up,” “Mission Impossible III,” “The Matrix,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Monty Python’s Life of Brian,” “Field of Dreams,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” “Back to the Future” and “Taxi Driver.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Best Movies of 2018 So Far
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Movies The Oscars Film Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences
Twitter Users Describing Famous Films In 5 Words Is Hilariously Spot-On
CONVERSATIONS