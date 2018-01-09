Designer Profile: NOX

VIYET’S VERY OWN, SIVAN LEBOVICH, AND HER MOTHER, ETICA SKURA, MAKE UP THE LASER-CUTTING DESIGN TEAM OF NOX. THE PERU-BASED COMPANY’S GOAL IS TO BREATHE LIFE INTO METAL STRUCTURES BY TRANSFORMING THEM INTO ONE-OF-A-KIND PIECES OF ART.

What inspired this career path for you? We saw a need for innovation in our beautiful country—Peru. Traveling around the globe and always being immersed in the art and design world gave us the vision to combine design and high-end technology to make metal a dream come true. We create our own pieces and also provide services for different designers and artists. We are currently expanding worldwide, including NYC.

Tell us about your creative process. Sometimes we have a faraway idea for a space—something unique—and we sketch it out on a piece of paper or we keep it in our heads for years. After sketching, we load it onto specific software for laser cutting. NOX can bring those ideas to life thanks to our technology, our designers, and our associates, making metal furniture with specific dimensions to free-flowing sculptures.

Describe your style in 6 words or less. Flow, movement, modern, urban, dynamic, inclusive

What’s a staple in your tool kit? Tape measure, camera, our business metal card (our lucky charm)

Who do you look up to in the design world? We absolutely adore Warren Planter. His use of metal is so clean and sophisticated; he probably didn’t have the technology we have these days and he is still perfect! (We know how hard work with steel can be.)

If you could design a piece for anyone, what kind of piece and for whom would it be? Jaume Plensa. We love the way he interconnects small pieces to create a giant one. His sculptures are not only beautiful but meaningful. He uses letters as the basic component in a lot of his art, as he explores communication issues between individuals and cultures. He combines different letters or symbols which have little or no meaning on their own, but together, they blossom into words, thoughts, and language.

Tell us your favorite design-related word, phrase, or quote. “Creativity is intelligence having fun.” –Albert Einstein

Which design blog, website, TV show, or magazine would you be lost without? Our favorite magazine is Elle Décor. Every interior is unique in its own way. It is a great place to take inspiration and to know about new trends.