Designer Stefano Gabbana Calls Selena Gomez 'So Ugly' On Instagram

If you hadn’t already canceled Stefano Gabbana, well, there’s no time like the present.

Gabbana, one half of the famed Dolce & Gabbana design team, has a well-documented history of making offensive comments that the fashion industry has largely overlooked.

He crossed yet another line on Monday when he called Selena Gomez “so ugly” in the comments section of a photo post about the “Bad Liar” singer.

In an Instagram of the former Disney star wearing various different red dresses over the years, he wrote “è proprio brutta” alongside the photo, which roughly translates to “she’s so ugly.”

Gabbana then doubled down on his disparaging remark by agreeing with another commenter that Gomez “looks like a Pomeranian dog,” adding “hahahahahaha is true hahahaha.”

Gomez is basically the last person you’d want to publicly attack on social media given her massive following ― she’s the most popular Instagram user ― and her fan army of “Selenators.” Tommy Dorfman star of “13 Reasons Why” also quickly came to her defense.

“You’re tired and over. Your homophobic, misogynistic, body-shaming existence will not thrive in 2018,” the actor wrote in response to the designer’s comments. “It is no longer tolerable or chic. Please take many seats.”

Singer and friend Julia Michaels also sent Gomez some love, tweeting at her, ”@selenagomez just here to tell you that you are one of the most beautiful women I know, inside and out. I love you always.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Stefano Gabbana (L) and Domenico Dolce pictured together in 2014.

Gabbana doesn’t appear to be particularly remorseful about his comments, poking fun at the controversy on his own Instagram story, writing “MY NAME IS SELENA” and “#SAYSORRYTOME.”

The designer’s comments while hurtful, shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s followed him and his counterpart in recent years.

Gabbana and Domenico Dolce are both openly gay and were previously in a relationship (but the former has rebuked the label “gay” in recent years). The two drew intense criticism after making homophobic remarks about same-sex families undergoing in vitro fertilization in an interview with Italian magazine Panorama in 2015.

Dolce called babies born through IVF “children of chemistry, synthetic children,” while Gabbana insisted that “the only family is the traditional.”

“We oppose gay adoptions,” Gabbana said in the same interview.

After getting serious backlash from the interview, the designers later apologized and said, “it was never our intention to judge other people’s choices.”

Celebrities like Elton John and Ricky Martin publicly condemned the Dolce & Gabbana brand and called for boycotts of its clothing with protests springing up outside its stores around the country.