'Despacito' Was Robbed At The Grammys -- And We’re All Worse Off For It

“Despacito” was on the verge of making history at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

The single’s remix, performed by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and featuring Justin Bieber, nearly became the first mostly Spanish-language song in Grammy history to win either record of the year or song of the year. The song had also been nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

But by the end of music’s biggest night, “Despacito” had no more Grammys than it did at the start. The Recording Academy’s shutout of the single revealed just how hollow the often-uttered platitude “music is a universal language” actually is. Here’s why.

By nearly every measure, “Despacito” was the world’s biggest song of 2017. It not only broke nearly every record under the sun, but it finally made clear to the U.S. mainstream market the true power of Latin music on a global stage.

The single began its climb up the charts worldwide when Fonsi and Yankee released the original version in January 2017. It was already a global phenomenon by the time Bieber remixed the hit in April, catapulting it up the U.S. charts.

By the end of the year, “Despacito” had earned a total of 1.322 billion on-demand streams, according to Nielsen Music. Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” which won the Grammy for best pop solo performance on Sunday, came in a distant second place with 999.69 million streams.

And “Despacito” has only continued to dominate in 2018. As of Saturday, the track and remix is one of only 18 songs to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry of America ― and it’s the first Latin song ever to do so.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's performance at Sunday's Grammys was a trending topic on Twitter.

Even at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, the single stood out as the only song to be nominated for both record and song of the year, a first for a foreign-language hit since Los Lobos’ “La Bamba” received both nods 30 years ago. And still, it got snubbed in both categories.

“Despacito” was everywhere in 2017, and that wasn’t just a fad or a fluke. It was an overdue acknowledgement of the growing power that Latin music ― particularly Spanish-language urban music ― has around the world.

All other things being equal, Spanish-language music dominated worldwide in 2017 in a way that mainstream American music failed to. Six of YouTube’s top 10 music videos of the year were Spanish-language hits, and seven were by Latino artists.

On streaming platforms, the popularity of Latin music is undeniable. In December 2016, Spotify told Billboard that it only took two years for the “Baila Reggaetón” playlist to become the platform’s second most popular playlist globally.

“Last year at this time, we had 1.1 million subscribers. Today, we have 3.3 million,” Rocío Guerrero, Spotify’s global head of Latin content programming, told Billboard then. “It was a wake-up call for everyone. Now, Latin is a big priority for the company.”

There’s no debate that “Despacito” is worthy of a Grammy ― in fact, it netted four Latin Grammys in November, including song of the year and record of the year. If it had taken either of those major honors at Sunday night’s ceremony, it would have been the first foreign-language song to win in either category since “Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare)” by Domenico Modugno won at the very first Grammy Awards in 1958.

This history of the exclusion of foreign-language music from major categories suggests the Recording Academy doesn’t really view music as such a transcendent force. Because if music is really a universal language and it really knows no borders, then why do the Latin Grammys exist? The idea that the world, or even the country, can come together through music right now is crucial, if you ask Fonsi.

“The one thing about music is we can express ourselves through a song and kind of come together,” the Puerto Rican singer told HuffPost on the Grammys red carpet Sunday. “What ‘Despacito’ has done [is] to be able to break the language barrier, in a time when people, you know, they want to build walls and sort of separate and kind of forbid you from speaking your own language or celebrating your culture.”

It’s more important than ever to end the marginalization and segregation of Latin music in the industry ― and the Grammys’ inability to recognize that is devastating.

Read what people on Twitter had to say about the “Despacito” snub.

I love Bruno, but Despacito was robbed! Que mierda!!! #Grammys — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 29, 2018

In five years when Latin music is allllll over pop music in the states the fact that Despacito didn’t win the big categories in 2018 is gonna look foolish. How was that not the most important record of this year? Most streamed + historic significance + critical praise? — Goldroom (@goldroom) January 29, 2018

I feel nothing but love for Bruno but are we all going to act like Despacito didn't broke all those records, wasn't streamed 24/7 in every damn radio and store until we couldn't stand listening to it — martu (@purposesheaven) January 29, 2018

uncontrollably sobbing cause despacito lost. 😫😫😫 #GRAMMYs — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) January 29, 2018

Despacito was the TRUE Record of the Year. 5 billion views on YouTube, most streamed song in history. Record of the DECADE.



But they didn’t win tonight. Why?



I bet they don’t have a single Spanish-speaking voter in the pool of Grammy judges. — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) January 29, 2018

Bruh Despacito literally changed the music industry and exposed the American market to how sick Latin music is😵 hella confused 🤔 — Brady Tutton (@bradytutton) January 29, 2018

Love Bruno Mars but Despacito was my song/record of the year. Robbed! @LuisFonsi and Daddy Yankee. 🇵🇷 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) January 29, 2018

Full offense but Despacito the Remix was snubbed. It spent months at #1, broke language barriers, won a diamond award & was streamed over 8 billion times. You couldn’t go anywhere without hearing it this is bullshit — Maha (@hometomaha) January 29, 2018

Despacito not winning ‘record of the year’ or ‘song of the year’ doesn’t make sense whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/6lwE1twWwS — Joshua (@el_loco_josh) January 29, 2018