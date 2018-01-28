We're Living For These Twitter Reactions To The 'Despacito' Grammys Performance

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee lit up the stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday with a hot-and-heavy performance of their record-breaking hit “Despacito.”

The Puerto Rican artists’ performance brought the summer heat to New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Dancers twerked to the reggaeton single as the star-studded audience sang along, and the duo received a standing ovation at the end.

The performance also got “Despacito” trending on Twitter. Donnie Wahlberg commented on a clip of him getting down to the song, and others simply expressed excitement that the original version of the single ― that is, the one sans Justin Bieber ― had been performed.