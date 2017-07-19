PARENTING
07/19/2017 04:19 pm ET

Desperate Moms Parody 'Despacito' To Lament Their Slow-Moving Kids

“Come on let’s go, or we’ll be late again. How’d you lose your shoes, you were just wearin’ them.”
By Caroline Bologna

Odds are you’ve heard the song of the summer, “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee ― and the remix featuring Justin Bieber.

Now, the radio hit has gotten the mom treatment

The parenting-themed YouTube channel, Laughing Moms, parodied the song to lament their slow-moving kids. “Come on let’s go, or we’ll be late again. How’d you lose your shoes, you were just wearin’ them, yeah” they sing.

As the moms write in the YouTube description, “Do your kids move as slowly as ours when you ask them to do something?? Despacito was the perfect song to parody for what we think is a universal problem for parents! Slow-moving children! Sometimes, you just gotta pray for patience!”

HuffPost

Caroline Bologna
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
