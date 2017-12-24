Desperation Stocking Stuffers

Imagine time is scarce. Also imagine (for this articles purposes) that you have traditionally acted as Santa Claus. Acted on Santa’s behalf on Christmas Eve. My name lends itself to the role. . .as in. . . I have always been Sandy Claus.

When my nieces and nephews were little I would wear a full Santa costume and hand out gifts from my pack on Christmas Eve. This year, for one reason or another, I completely forgot to gather a stash of stocking stuffers to help Santa fill all the stockings tonight. The stockings of the good girls and boys. Which in this apartment are Mabel and Glenn. I don’t have a lot of time, I need a few little gifts fast . . . hmmm . . . what to do. . .what to do.

Sandy Claus digs through her freezer and looks for food with colorful boxes. Then she cuts out the pictures of pizza and frozen pastries on the front of the packages, attaches postcard stamps to them, and abra cadabra it’s a small set of unique post cards.

Btw. . . I once asked my nephew Dave, when he was maybe 3 years old to say the ‘magic word’ when he asked me for something, and he said “Abra cadabra.” Kids crack me up.

Let’s look through the rest of the house and see what else we can find. Santa may not have time to bake cookies, but if I can find the dry ingredients, they can be put into a container . . . clear glass mason jar is fanciest, but any container will do, because it’s about the cookies, not the container. Look in the recycling and retrieve that empty peanut butter jar. That’ll do. Wash it out thoroughly, soak the label off, while I finish my Christmas Eve day cup of Christmas tea. A quick web search to find a good cookie recipe, and put all the dry ingredients in the empty jar. . . write a note about adding an egg and some water and butter and what temperature and how long you bake them. Voila!

Coupons. Yes, it’s a cheapskate move, but use nice paper and my best penmanship and summon my muse. This coupon is good for a half hour of listening to your problems and not judging. This one is for a back rub. Redeem this coupon for 5 sincere compliments on a day you’re feeling down on yourself. This coupon entitles the bearer to a hug, and can be used more than once and does not expire.