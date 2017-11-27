The Top 7 Destinations For A Family Vacation

Getting everyone together on a family holiday is a pretty special treat, but with only one holiday and several people to please, you want to make sure you pick the right place.

And who better to trust and take advice from than those with direct experience ― other travelers who’ve done it right.

To help you find the perfect holiday, Booking.com presents the best travel destinations for families. Selected from more than 91 million reviews, these destinations were more highly recommended by families than by your average global traveler.

1. Cape May, New Jersey

Cape May has long been a front-runner for family travel, still oozing seaside ambience but increasingly catering to a stylish crowd. It is a bit of a throwback to more wholesome times with horse-drawn carriages plodding along quaint streets lined with Victorian buildings. For a day in the sun or spectacular swimming, visit the beaches at Cape May Point State Park.

2. Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala

A petite and pretty 500-year-old city, Antigua has a jolly feel. Colorful Spanish colonial architecture lines cobbled streets that fill up in the evening with live, local music. The vantage point on one side of the city offers views of the surrounding volcanoes, which are great for active families who want to challenge themselves with a trek.

3. Ucluelet, Canada

On the Ucluelet Peninsula in British Colombia, families can enjoy beautiful camping, hikes, kayaking, boat rides and surfing. The Wild Pacific Trail takes you along thickets of twisted tree trunks and wild coastline with stunning ocean views. It’s also worth visiting the area’s hot springs — Ucluelet Aquarium is a popular family attraction.

4. Salento, Colombia

Traditionally a coffee town, Salento is fast becoming one of South America’s top tourism destinations. It’s friendly, lively and home to a lot of restaurants serving humble but delicious local cuisine. Visit a coffee plantation or go horseback riding through cloudy Columbian forest.

5. Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

Las Terranas is something of a tropical paradise ― think picture-perfect white sandy beaches lined with palm trees. But it’s not just naturally appealing, it’s also got a lively atmosphere. Browse fresh fruits stands and souvenir stalls and enjoy a generous choice of restaurants. Best of all, make the most of the lazy beach cottage ambience in this secluded spot.

6. El Chaltén, Argentina

Adventurous families will love El Chaltén, which overlooks the northern part of the Parque Nacional Los Glaciares. Trekkers head here in the summer to make the most of the epic mountain trails before winter closes up much of the local transportation.

7. Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

A volcanic archipelago off the coast of Brazil, Fernando de Noronha is a remote delight hailed for its natural beauty, as well as its impressive eco-destination credentials. It appeals largely to honeymooners but also attracts families seeking a relaxing escape. Spend your days lazing in hammocks, admiring the magnificent marine life and perfect sunsets, and enjoying fresh local food.