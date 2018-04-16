STYLE & BEAUTY
A Look Back At Destiny's Child's Most Iconic Coordinated Looks

Are you ready for this jelly?
By Julia Brucculieri

The women of Destiny’s Child will always be the queens of coordinated ensembles. 

Over the weekend, Beyoncé blessed the crowd at Coachella with a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion, bringing Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams onto the stage with her. Unsurprisingly, the trio wore matching costumes (by Balmain, no less), bringing us all back to the good old days. 

While many people would be mortified to show up wearing the same thing as someone else, the ladies of Destiny’s Child ― which at points in earlier years included LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Farrah Franklin ― were almost always wearing coordinated outfits. 

From matching Boy Scouts-inspired looks to sexy Army fatigues and even hot pink fringe numbers, check out some of their most iconic looks (many of which came courtesy of Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles) below:

  • 1998
    LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland, Beyonc&eacute; Knowles, and LeToya Luckett at Maxwell's Album Launch at The London Aquarium.
    LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé Knowles, and LeToya Luckett at Maxwell's Album Launch at The London Aquarium. 
  • 1998
    Luckett, Knowles, Rowland and Roberson at a Macy's event wearing matching Tommy Hilfiger ensembles.
    Luckett, Knowles, Rowland and Roberson at a Macy's event wearing matching Tommy Hilfiger ensembles.
  • 1998
    Rowland, Roberson, Knowles and Luckett at the&nbsp;Lady of Soul Awards in Los Angeles.
    Rowland, Roberson, Knowles and Luckett at the Lady of Soul Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 1999
    Roberston, Luckett, Knowles and Rowland at the 13th annual Soul Train Music Awards in California.
    Roberston, Luckett, Knowles and Rowland at the 13th annual Soul Train Music Awards in California.
  • 2000
    Michelle Williams, Farrah Franklin, Kelly Rowland and Beyonc&eacute; Knowles at the 14th annual Soul Train Music Awards.
    Michelle Williams, Farrah Franklin, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé Knowles at the 14th annual Soul Train Music Awards.
  • 2000
    Franklin, Rowland, Knowles and Williams at the American Fashion Awards 2000 in New York City.
    Franklin, Rowland, Knowles and Williams at the American Fashion Awards 2000 in New York City.
  • 2000
    Destiny's Child with their award for best R&amp;B Video backstage at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2000 at Radio City Music H
    Destiny's Child with their award for best R&B Video backstage at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2000 at Radio City Music Hall.
  • 2000
    At The Source Hip Hop Music Awards 2000 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles.&nbsp;
    At The Source Hip Hop Music Awards 2000 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles. 
  • 2000
    At the 6th annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica.
    At the 6th annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica.
  • 2001
    Williams, Knowles and Rowland posing for a photograph with their Destiny's Child dolls from Hasbro Inc. in New York City.
    Williams, Knowles and Rowland posing for a photograph with their Destiny's Child dolls from Hasbro Inc. in New York City.
  • 2001
    Rowland, Knowles and Williams at the "MTV Icon: Janet Jackson" show taping in Los Angeles.
    Rowland, Knowles and Williams at the "MTV Icon: Janet Jackson" show taping in Los Angeles.
  • 2001
    Posing with&nbsp;their awards at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
    Posing with their awards at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
  • 2001
    At Coconuts Music store in New York City.&nbsp;
    At Coconuts Music store in New York City. 
  • 2001
    At the 15th annual Soul Train Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
    At the 15th annual Soul Train Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
  • 2001
    At Nickelodeon's 14th Annual Kid's Choice Awards in Santa Monica.
    At Nickelodeon's 14th Annual Kid's Choice Awards in Santa Monica.
  • 2001
    At the 43rd annual Grammy nominations&nbsp;news conference in Beverly Hills.
    At the 43rd annual Grammy nominations news conference in Beverly Hills.
  • 2001
    At the 7th annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Santa Monica.
    At the 7th annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Santa Monica.
  • 2001
    At the first&nbsp;annual BET Awards at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
    At the first annual BET Awards at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
  • 2001
    At the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City.
    At the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City.
  • 2001
    At the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in&nbsp;Los Angeles.&nbsp;
    At the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles. 
  • 2001
    At the&nbsp;Event To Prevent: A Benefit Concert to Launch The Candie's Foundation at Roseland Ballroom in New York City.
    At the Event To Prevent: A Benefit Concert to Launch The Candie's Foundation at Roseland Ballroom in New York City.
  • 2001
    At the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.&nbsp;
    At the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. 
  • 2001
    At the United We Stand concert in Washington, D.C.&nbsp;
    At the United We Stand concert in Washington, D.C. 
  • 2001
    Performing at the Party in the Park at Hyde Park in London.&nbsp;
    Performing at the Party in the Park at Hyde Park in London. 
  • 2001
    At a Toys R Us store during the unveiling of their dolls in New York City.
    At a Toys R Us store during the unveiling of their dolls in New York City.
  • 2002
    In the green room before the 44th Grammy Nominee Press Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
    In the green room before the 44th Grammy Nominee Press Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
  • 2013
    Performing during&nbsp;the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on in New Orleans.
    Performing during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on in New Orleans.
  • 2015
    Performing "Say Yes" during the 30th Annual Stellar Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
    Performing "Say Yes" during the 30th Annual Stellar Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

