The women of Destiny’s Child will always be the queens of coordinated ensembles.

Over the weekend, Beyoncé blessed the crowd at Coachella with a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion, bringing Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams onto the stage with her. Unsurprisingly, the trio wore matching costumes (by Balmain, no less), bringing us all back to the good old days.

While many people would be mortified to show up wearing the same thing as someone else, the ladies of Destiny’s Child ― which at points in earlier years included LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Farrah Franklin ― were almost always wearing coordinated outfits.

From matching Boy Scouts-inspired looks to sexy Army fatigues and even hot pink fringe numbers, check out some of their most iconic looks (many of which came courtesy of Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles) below: