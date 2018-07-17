Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Reveals She's Seeking Mental Health Help

Destiny’s Child legend Michelle Williams candidly discussed her mental health on Tuesday and revealed to her fans that she is seeking help from professionals.

The singer tweeted on Tuesday that she has encouraged others with mental health issues to seek help, and now she’s taking her own advice.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” wrote Williams, who turns 38 next week.

“I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

Williams’ managers did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Williams previously talked about her struggle with depression during an interview with CBS’s “The Talk” in 2017.

She told the hosts that she had been struggling with depression since she was 13 to 15 years old, but it peaked when Destiny’s Child, the musical group that launched her career, was at the height of its fame.

“I didn’t know until I was in my 30s what was going on,” Williams said, adding that she thought she was experiencing “growing pains.”

“So many people are walking around acting like they’ve got it all together and they’re suffering. For years, I was in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression,” Williams added.

“It got really, really bad. ... To the point I was suicidal. I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy.”

Thank you @TheTalkCBS for being a safe place to talk about #depression #mentalhealthawareness!! Don’t be afraid to reach out for help! — Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) October 18, 2017

In her note on Tuesday, Williams said she was happy to “lead by example.”

“Today, I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need,” she wrote.

“If you change your mind,” Williams added, “you can change your life.”