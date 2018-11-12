'Detective Pikachu' Trailer Introduces Ryan Reynolds As Live-Action Pokémon

The “Detective Pikachu” trailer has landed, and our interest is pika-piqued.

When the film starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the cuddliest of Pokémon was announced in 2016, we thought it was some sort of belated April Fools’ Day prank, but it is very much real. The first trailer arrived Monday and the film, helmed by “Goosebumps” director Rob Letterman, is set to hit theaters May 10, 2019.

“Detective Pikachu,” inspired by the video game of the same name, is the first entry in a forthcoming live-action Pokémon film universe.

Based in Ryme City, where humans and Pokémon live side by side in harmony, the film kicks into gear when Tim Goodman (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” star Justice Smith) partners with the particularly smart Detective Pikachu.

The two join forces to solve the mystery of the young man’s missing father, and they butt heads with plenty of familiar faces along the way. In the two-minute trailer alone, we get a peek at various Pokémon such as Jigglypuff, Charizard, Psyduck, Bulbasaur and Mr. Mime.

“I think we all knew I’d wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter Monday. “Just didn’t think it’d be this soon.”