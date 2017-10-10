Let's Motor! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Detroit

As we began week four of our Listen To America road trip, HuffPost landed in Detroit.

The largest city in Michigan has an incredibly strong arts community. One native described the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Wright Museum of African American History, the Michigan Opera Theatre and the Detroit Institute of Arts as “world-class entities.”

“They are in the heart of the city and attract diverse local, national and even international audiences. Along with the many galleries, community theaters and choirs, Detroit has an arts enterprise that rivals any other metropolitan area in the country,” he said.

Detroit is also known as “Motor City” because of its deep ties to the auto industry, and it’s the birthplace of Motown Records, the hit-making company responsible for some of the best-known songs from the likes of the Supremes, the Jackson 5 and more.

HuffPost spent a day with local residents in Campus Martius Park and held a panel discussion in nearby Dearborn along with The Arab American News to talk about the impact of 9/11 on the Arab and Muslim community 16 years later. Here are some snapshots of our time in Michigan: