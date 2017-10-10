U.S. NEWS
Let's Motor! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Detroit

From the Model T to Motown, the Michigan city has a deep cultural history.

By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

As we began week four of our Listen To America road trip, HuffPost landed in Detroit.

The largest city in Michigan has an incredibly strong arts community. One native described the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Wright Museum of African American History, the Michigan Opera Theatre and the Detroit Institute of Arts as “world-class entities.”

“They are in the heart of the city and attract diverse local, national and even international audiences. Along with the many galleries, community theaters and choirs, Detroit has an arts enterprise that rivals any other metropolitan area in the country,” he said.

Detroit is also known as “Motor City” because of its deep ties to the auto industry, and it’s the birthplace of Motown Records, the hit-making company responsible for some of the best-known songs from the likes of the Supremes, the Jackson 5 and more. 

HuffPost spent a day with local residents in Campus Martius Park and held a panel discussion in nearby Dearborn along with The Arab American News to talk about the impact of 9/11 on the Arab and Muslim community 16 years later. Here are some snapshots of our time in Michigan: 

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus sits in front of the Renaissance Center, which is owned by General Motors, in Detroit on Oct. 4, 2017.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Rowaida Abdelaziz (right) signs up Kelly Smith, Rachel Kristensen and Kristine Rouleau on Oct. 3 as part of "Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip." The news outlet will visit more than 20 cities on its tour across the country.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People wait to be interviewed during HuffPost's visit to Detroit.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jo Confino leads prospective interviewees to the bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Hassan Sheikh (center) is interviewed during HuffPost's visit to Detroit.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Thomas Gregovich and Sarah Barford play cornhole.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Wendy Agbay, Christy Barford, Thomas Gregovich and Sarah Barford play a game of cornhole.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Wendy Agbay and Christy Barford play a game of cornhole.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Elynn Royster plays jumbo Jenga.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Elynn Royster and Adam Goldberg compete in jumbo Jenga.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Adam Goldberg (left) speaks with Mace Williams during HuffPost's visit to Detroit.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Brennan Smith is interviewed by Susannah Gruder.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dancers from Ballet Detroit pose for a photo in front of the bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Audience members listen during the "How the Arab and Muslim Community Is Still Coping After 9/11" event at Byblos Banquet Hall in Dearborn, Michigan.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Abdullah Hammoud speaks to the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Rowaida Abdelaziz speaks to the audience, as Chris Mathias listens.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Nabih Ayad speaks to the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Bill Bazzi makes his point.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Osama Siblani speaks to Bill Bazzi during the "How the Arab and Muslim Community Is Still Coping After 9/11" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Imam Sayed Taki Hassan speaks to the audience.

