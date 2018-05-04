Detroit Radio Station On Kanye West: We Aren't Playing His Music Anymore

According to The Detroit News, listeners of “The Bounce” “called in to say West’s comments were hurtful and preferred his songs not to be played.”

The publication quoted Bigg: “In my 20-year radio career, this is one of the largest responses I’ve ever seen; the largest reaction on The Bounce, too. It’s very overwhelming right now. I’m just trying to keep up. Lots of people in support, but the people that aren’t are taking personal jabs. Weird.”