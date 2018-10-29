Dev Patel Signs On To Direct A Movie, And TBH, We Have No Chill

Thomas Lohnes via Getty Images Dev Patel is set to direct and star in an action revenge movie that he co-wrote, according to Deadline.

The internet’s dream boyfriend Dev Patel will be stepping into a new role.

Patel will be directing action revenge movie “Monkey Man,” set to begin production in the spring of 2019, Deadline reports. The film, which he co-wrote and will also star in, marks his directorial debut.

The film, set in Mumbai, India, follows the Kid, played by Patel, who attempts to navigate a world of corporate greed and crumbling spiritual values after spending time in prison.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Monkey Man” will be introduced to buyers this week.

As an actor, Patel has achieved quite a bit, becoming only the third actor of Indian descent ever to receive an Oscar nod (last year for “Lion”). While he didn’t win best actor in a supporting role ― for reasons seriously unknown ― he made us all swoon when he took his mom as his date to the ceremony.

Dev Patel and his mom win the Oscar for Best Red Carpet Duo. ✨ #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GSHvmLedWf — Mashable (@mashable) February 27, 2017