Developing Future Leaders Through Education

Siam Kidd

I had the pleasure of interviewing Siam Kidd, founder of The Realistic Trader

Thank you for doing this! Can you tell us how you got started?

In a nutshell I’ve been a Trader for about 13 years now. I was probably the worst Trader on the planet for the first 4 years for sure, making literally every mistake one could.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you during the course of your career?

I masterfully managed to lose my entire life savings in under a minute once when I placed an awful trade. I went downstairs to put a PopTart in the toaster, came back and realized I had just blown my life savings! That ruined my week!

So what exactly does your company do?

The Realistic Trader is simply a solid financial education company in a sea of sharks! We’ve taught thousands of people to invest and trade safely and have built up one of the best private FB community out there. We also launched a crypto currency investing course for beginners which has been very well received.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I guess I’d have to thank Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad. I was a financial idiot until I devoured his book and I owe so much to him for that!

How have you used your success to better the world?

The thing that gets me out of bed isn’t the trading or the cryptos but actually the education system. I believe it’s woefully lacking. My son is 18 months old and I seriously do not trust him to go to any school. I’m in the process of setting up a super school that takes the best aspects from the leading schools around the world like in Finland and the Lumiar schools in Brazil. Investing helps me personally finance this and one day I really hope it becomes a school that spreads and also develops the leaders of the future.

If you could travel back in time to before you started, what 3 tips would you give yourself and why?

You need to get into business early. This was the biggest revelation when I read Rich Dad Poor Dad all those years ago. I would be forever running around a Hamster Wheel unless I became a Business person. Do NOT set up a business following your passion. This is contrary to lots of mainstream advice these days. Unless you are extremely proficient at setting up and running businesses, do NOT follow your passion as business will kill it. I love flying, bullion, trading and floating in sensory deprivation tanks and have set up businesses in the past with all of them and they really decreased the level of passion I had for them! Learn for yourself. My advice to myself before starting would be to never park your capital, whether it’s in a silly mortgage deposit or into a fund. You need to learn how to grow your money yourself.

