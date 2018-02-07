Watch Memo Author Devin Nunes Flee From A Simple Question

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) doesn’t seem to want to answer a key question about his much-hyped memo.
“Did the White House have any role in the memo, sir?” asked CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday:
Nunes quickly walked away from Raju and other reporters.
“Democracy dies in darkness, my friend,” was all he would say.
That phrase ― minus the “my friend” ― is the slogan of the Washington Post.
Later, on Twitter, Nunes replied to Raju’s tweet showing the clip, saying:
Nunes also refused to speak to reporters last week when passing them in a hallway.
“You’ll have to talk to the Democrats,” he said. “They talk to you. I don’t.”
