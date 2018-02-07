Watch Memo Author Devin Nunes Flee From A Simple Question

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) doesn’t seem to want to answer a key question about his much-hyped memo.

“Did the White House have any role in the memo, sir?” asked CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday:

Here was the exchange: https://t.co/o9dhZbeo1X — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 7, 2018

Nunes quickly walked away from Raju and other reporters.

“Democracy dies in darkness, my friend,” was all he would say.

That phrase ― minus the “my friend” ― is the slogan of the Washington Post.

Later, on Twitter, Nunes replied to Raju’s tweet showing the clip, saying:

Nunes also refused to speak to reporters last week when passing them in a hallway.