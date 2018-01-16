DHS Secretary Says She Doesn’t Remember Trump Saying THAT Curse Word

WASHINGTON ― Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testified under oath on Tuesday that she “did not hear” President Donald Trump refer to African nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting last week. However, she did not explicitly deny that Trump said something along those lines.

“The conversation was very impassioned,” Nielsen said at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. “I don’t dispute that the president was using tough language. Others in the room were also using tough language.”

When Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) asked her again whether Trump used vulgar language, she again declined to deny it.

“The president used tough language in general as did other congressmen in the room, yes, sir,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen went on to say that many individuals in the room used “cuss words.”

Since Thursday, various lawmakers and members of the Trump administration have been involved in a protracted he-said-she-said over whether Trump made racist comments during a meeting that day to discuss immigration. On Friday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) confirmed multiple reports that Trump had referred to African nations as “shithole countries,” lamented that the U.S. couldn’t get more Norwegian immigrants instead and said Haitians should be sent out of the country.