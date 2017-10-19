Diagnosed at 26: Two Time Warrior Helps Young Women with Metastatic Breast Cancer, One Wish at Time

“I want to create, partake in, and enjoy a kinder world... A world without breast cancer. I want my daughter and granddaughter to live life without the worry of possibly being diagnosed with breast cancer.” - Shay Sharpe

Shay Sharpe is simply extraordinary. A young, single mother, she was diagnosed with breast cancer a 26 years old and then again at 36 years old. Even though she had needs of her own, she chose to give back by starting a charity. Unfazed by her mastectomy, she refused to live broken, embarrassed or scared. Shay boldly and proudly displays her scars, as her stars; inspiring so many others along the way. I’m so excited to share her story with you. Meet Shay Sharpe.

MK: Who is Shay Sharpe, the Woman?

SS: Shay Sharpe is Madame President of Shay Sharpe's Pink Wishes, daughter, mother, procrastinator, friend, servant, grandmother, lover, sister, believer, aunt, healer, hugger, Fairy God Mother, pescetarian, dreamer, professional tourist, and JayZ’s other baby mother. LOL!

MK: What was your life like before you were diagnosed with breast cancer?

SS: At age 17, one year after giving birth to my daughter, I enrolled in Morgan State University as a Pre-Med student. Even though I wanted to be in healthcare, my heart was set on working in a third world country. My daughter became very ill and I dropped out of college and worked various jobs before landing at Verizon, where I was working when I received my breast cancer diagnosis.

MK: What is your breast cancer story?

SS: I was diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer at the age of 26. At the time I didn’t know that young women could get breast cancer. I thought that it was an older woman’s disease. I felt so alone. I wasn’t aware of groups that catered to the needs of young women and I often thought of creating one. Soon, I began mentoring other young women and volunteering. I felt like the young women could easily relate to me because I looked like them; I wasn’t the older lady portrayed in most commercials and on the billboards. I formed a special bond with the young women I met, because I was “walking” with them from the beginning to the end of their journeys. This inspired me to form Shay Sharpe’s Pink Wishes. Almost10 years ​to the day, breast cancer returned in my left breast.

MK: Do you ever wish you could go back to life as if was before breast cancer?

SS: Nope! I hate all of the things that cancer has done to my finances, credit, body and appearance, but my life has become more rewarding after my diagnosis. I see life through different eyes these days. I have a new appreciation for the color of the sky, the smell of fresh air and awakening every morning.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to your purpose?

SS: Breast cancer changed my life in ways I cant believe! I'm certain that had I not received a breast cancer diagnosis, I wouldn't have started Shay Sharpe’s Pink Wishes (SSPW). Why would I? Life was good! Great job, great friends, nice weave, fancy cars. I had no time for philanthropy other than my semi annual clothes donations to Goodwill.

MK: What is the mission of Shay Sharpe’s Pink Wishes?

SS: SSPW is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that educates, advocates, mentors, supports, shares resources and grants wishes to children and young women who have been affected by terminal breast cancer. SSPW makes my heart smile! It's hugs me. I allow God to work through me with every wish and every good deed. I wish that I could bottle up the feeling of gratitude that I receive anytime I help a family via SSPW. I wouldn't even sell the bottles, I would give them away free of charge in hopes others would share the feelings as well.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

SS: Stage IV.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

SS: People need to know that young women can and do get breast cancer. The images plastered on billboards and television should include us as well.

MK: What are your long term goals for SSPW?

SS: There is SO much that I want to achieve with and for SSPW. Just last week at our 7th Annual Black Tie Fundraiser, we introduced our upcoming scholarship in which we will give annually to a high school student entering college, living in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. I am also looking forward to granting more wishes throughout the year, so that will require us to increase our fundraising efforts substantially.

To date we have been able to keep tabs on and in contact with all of our families, even after the moms passed away. I know these relationships will become harder to maintain as we assist new families, so hopefully we can integrate a program in which the families support one another, so it frees up a little time for us to assist the next family who unfortunately will need our help as well.

MK: What one word defines you?

SS: Humbled.